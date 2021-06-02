Va Tech football player arrested on murder charges

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WVVA) -- A Virginia Tech football player has been arrested on second degree murder charges.

The Blacksburg Police Department responded to a welfare check at 119 N. Main Street on Tuesday night. The officers located a deceased male victim at the scene.

After initial investigations, the death was ruled a homicide.

Isimemen Etute, 18, was originally identified as a person of interest and was later charged with second degree murder. He is being held at Montgomery County Jail without bond.

The victim is Jerry Smith, 40, of Blacksburg. The investigation revealed that the two were acquaintances.

Blacksburg Police say that the investigation is ongoing, and that there is no reason to believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is encouraged to contact the Blacksburg Police Department at (540)443-1400.

Stay with WVVA for updates on this developing investigation.