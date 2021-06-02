Wider-spread showers & storms on tap for Thursday

As high pressure stays in control of our weather pattern one more night , we'll stay mainly dry through this evening. Aside from the chance of a stray shower/rumble of thunder, most will just see lots of passing clouds overnight and into early tomorrow morning. Lows tonight will be mild, falling into the 50s and 60s.

Tomorrow will bring increasing cloud cover and the chance for a few isolated showers during the morning as a low pressure system approaches our areas. As the frontal system moves through, we'll see wider-spread scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, mainly late morning on and off through the early evening.

Highs should still be seasonable, in the low to mid 70s for most.

Though the risk is marginal (or a 1/5 on the severe weather scale), we could still see at least a few isolated showers and thunderstorms that are strong to severe, with gusty winds and torrential rain. We are abnormally dry overall though, so some rain should be beneficial to our area. Clouds will linger into tomorrow night, and we'll stay a bit breezy with spotty showers tomorrow night through early Friday morning.

By Friday afternoon/evening, we'll be drying out again. Highs on Thursday and Friday should be in the upper 60s-low 70s, but should push 80 degrees in most places by this weekend as high pressure brings back the warmth and sunshine! Make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!