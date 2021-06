BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- West Virginia State Police are searching for a missing woman from Beaver.

Tabitha Christian/Templeton was reported missing on Wednesday. She was last seen at Kroger in Beaver on May 27 at 7 p.m.

She is not believed to be in danger. Anyone with information pertaining to her whereabouts is encouraged to contact Trooper First Class E.W. Boothe at (304)256-6700.