Assailants kill Indian ruling party politician in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Unidentified assailants have fatally shot a politician of India’s ruling political party in disputed Kashmir. Police blame rebels fighting against Indian rule for decades in the region for the killing. Suspected militants carried out a string of killings last year on Bharatiya Janata Party members in Kashmir. The assailants fired at Rakesh Pandita late Wednesday in a southern town where he was visiting a friend. Police said he traveled without his police guards. New Delhi’s top administrator in Kashmir, and BJP leaders condemned the killing. No rebel group has claimed responsibility.

