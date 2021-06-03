Bob Fosse’s ‘Dancin” plans to glide back to Broadway

NEW YORK (AP) — Choreographer Bob Fosse’s tribute to the art of dance — called “Dancin’” — is hoping to make its sleek and sexy return to Broadway under the guidance of a veteran Fosse dancer. Producer Joey Parnes and Nicole Fosse, the late choreographer’s daughter, say a new production of the musical is aiming for a Broadway bow during the 2022-23 season. The revival will be directed by Tony Award-winner Wayne Cilento, who was in the original company of “Dancin’” and also Fosse’s last show in his lifetime on Broadway, “Big Deal.” He calls the chance to helm the revival an honor.