Bomb rips through minivan in Afghan capital, at least 4 dead

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Police say a bomb has ripped through a minivan in the western part of the Afghan capital Kabul, killing at least four people. No one took responsibility for the attack in the neighborhood, which is largely populated by the minority Hazara ethnic group who are mostly Shiite Muslims. The Islamic State however has carried out similar bombings in the area, including an attack on two minivans on Tuesday that killed at least 10 people. Shiites are a minority in mostly Sunni Afghanistan, and the Islamic State affiliate has declared war against them. In a statement late on Wednesday, IS said they had also bombed an electrical grid station on on Tuesday, leaving much of Kabul in darkness.