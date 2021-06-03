BREAKING: Princeton Wal-Mart evacuated due to bomb threat

UPDATE: We have confirmed with Mercer County Sheriff's Department that this is still considered an active situation. Dogs are on scene. Roads going in and out of Princeton Wal-Mart are closed.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Princeton Wal-Mart has been evacuated due to a bomb threat.

Details are limited at this time. WVVA crew is on the scene to bring us more information.

This incident has been confirmed by the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.

Stay with WVVA for updates on this developing story.