Czech minority coalition government faces no-confidence vote

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech coalition government led by populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis is facing a parliamentary no-confidence vote over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Five opposition parties also requested the vote, as prosecutors are looking into whether to indict Babis over alleged fraud involving EU funds. A recently published European Union report concluded that Babis has a conflict of interest over EU subsidies involving his former business empire. Babis denies any wrongdoing. Babis’ centrist ANO (YES) movement is in a minority government with the leftist Social Democrats but the opposition doesn’t have enough votes to oust the government.