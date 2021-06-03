EU court provisionally restores immunity for 3 Catalan MPs

BRUSSELS (AP) — Three Catalan separatists are celebrating a European court ruling to put on hold a decision by the EU’s legislative chamber to strip them of their immunity from prosecution. As a result, their immunity has been provisionally restored. Former Catalan regional leader Puigdemont and two of his associates had sought protection from the Court of Justice of the European Union after the European Parliament voted in March to lift their immunity. Without that protection they face extradition orders from Spain. Spain wants to try them for their role in a 2017 failed secession attempt. The court restored their immunity provisionally late Wednesday while considering their case.