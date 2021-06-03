Ex-Treasury worker sentenced to 6 months in ‘leak’ case

NEW YORK (AP) — A former U.S. Treasury Department worker was sentenced to six months in prison Thursday for leaking confidential financial reports to a journalist at Buzzfeed. Natalie Mayflower Sours Edwards pleaded guilty last year to a conspiracy charge, admitting she leaked banking reports related to people being investigated in special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of foreign interference in U.S. elections. U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods called Edwards’ actions “illegal and wrong” and said they “made our country less safe.” Edwards apologized during the sentencing hearing for distributing the documents.