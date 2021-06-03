‘Good feeling’: Ai Weiwei picks Portugal for new show, home

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Dissident Chinese artist Ai Weiwei is putting on the biggest show of his career, and he is doing it in a place he’s fallen in love with: Portugal. The world-renowned artist’s new exhibition “Rapture” opens in the Portuguese capital Lisbon on Friday. Ai arrived in Portugal almost two years ago and says he has no plans to return to Germany or England, where he has also lived while in exile. He says, “I have a great feeling.” The show is being held at a long, low riverside building that from the 18th century housed Portugal’s national rope factory. Ai’s show runs until Nov. 28.