Holiday chaos as UK removes Portugal from travel green list

LONDON (AP) — Britain is removing Portugal from its list of COVID-safe travel destinations, meaning thousands of U.K. residents currently on vacation there will have to quarantine on return. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the “difficult decision” was prompted by rising case rates in Portugal and worries about new strains of the virus that could prove resistant to vaccines. The change will take effect Tuesday. Tourism, by mainly British visitors, is a mainstay of the southern European country’s economy, accounting for around 15% of annual gross domestic product. It was the only major tourism destination on the U.K. government’s “green list” of places that can be visited without the need to self-isolate on return.