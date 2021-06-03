Indy advances to section title game, Lady Tigers conclude season in section tournament

(WVVA) - Softball section title games are halfway set in most regions around the Mountain State after Wednesday night.

In Class AA Region III Section 2, Delaney Buckland and Paige Maynard dueled in the circle at Independence. But, it was Ella Morgan's lone RBI that lifted the Lady Patriots to a 1-0 victory.

In Class AAA Region III Section 2, Woodrow Wilson ended the Lady Tigers' season in Princeton, 15-6.

OTHER SOFTBALL SCORES:

Wyoming East 1, Westside 0 (AA R3S1)

Bluefield 9, PikeView 1 (AA R3S1)

Richwood 5, Greenbrier West 3 (A R3S2)

Midland Trail 16, Webster Co. 1 (A R3S2)