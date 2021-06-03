Iraqi officials: Explosion at Baghdad restaurant kills 3

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi health officials say an explosion at a crowded restaurant in a northwestern Baghdad neighborhood killed three people and injured 16. It was not immediately known what caused the blast on Thursday evening. The explosion took place close to a shrine revered by Shiite Muslims. A military statement said that an unknown object exploded and that specialized teams were investigating in order to ascertain the type of explosion. Local reports said it may have been a gas cylinder explosion, but there was no immediate confirmation. Some of the injured were reported to be in critical condition.