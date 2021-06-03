James Monroe wins big again to advance to section championship

LINDSIDE, W.Va. (WVVA)- After a 19-run victory the night prior, the James Monroe baseball team kept their bats hot with another 5-inning victory over Summers County on Thursday.

The Mavericks took down the Bobcats 11-1 thanks to a 9-run outburst in the 5th inning. The game was tight up until that inning thanks to Andrew Hazelwood's 10 strikeout performance. Ben Lane batted in the lone run for Summers County.

James Monroe will move on to the Class A Region 3 Section 1 title game on Saturday.

OTHER BASEBALL SCORES:

Oak Hill 12, Woodrow Wilson 8 (AAA R3S2)

Shady Spring 5, Nicholas County 2 (AA R3S2)

Wyoming East 7, PikeView 6 (AA R3S1)

Greater Beckley Christian 9, Mount View 5 (A R3S1)

SOFTBALL SCORES:

Oak Hill 8, Woodrow Wilson 6 (AAA R3S2)

Shady Spring 9, Nicholas County 2 (AA R3S2)