Mexico’s midterms raise question of López Obrador’s legacy

11:06 am National news from the Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president depicts Sunday’s congressional, state and local elections as the last opportunity to keep conservatives from returning to power. Opponents say it’s a twilight battle to defend the country’s democratic institutions against a powerful populist. Security analysts worry that gangs and drug cartels are playing a role in local politics in some towns, after the killings of about three dozen candidates. There’s a bit of truth in all those perspectives. But what truly could emerge from Sunday’s vote is a clearer picture of whether the political movement built on the personal popularity of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will outlast him.

Associated Press

