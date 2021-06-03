Mueller to participate in UVA class examining Russia probe

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Former FBI Director Robert Mueller will participate in a University of Virginia School of Law course examining his investigation into ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. The university said in a news release Wednesday that the six-session course called “The Mueller Report and the Role of the Special Counsel” will be offered during the fall semester. Mueller’s investigation found Russians interfered in the 2016 election on Trump’s behalf, but it did not allege illegal coordination with Trump’s campaign. The course taught by Aaron Zebley and two other former senior members of Mueller’s team will focus on key decisions made during the investigation.