Myanmar military court sentences journalists to jail

BANGKOK (AP) — A military court in Myanmar has sentenced two journalists to two years in prison for their reporting, a move that was decried by rights groups as the latest assault on press freedom since the country’s coup. Democratic Voice of Burma reporter Aung Kyaw and Mizzima news agency freelance reporter Zaw Zaw were convicted by the court in southern Myanmar. The two were charged under a recently revised provision in the penal code with spreading misinformation that could incite unrest, an charge that critics say criminalizes free speech. The convictions are the latest moves against journalists since the military overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a February coup.