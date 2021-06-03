Oak Hill man faces sexual assault charges

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) -- An Oak Hill man is facing multiple sexual assault charges.

In May 2021, the Oak Hill Police Department responded to a sexual offense call. The victims mother told police that James McMillion, 54, molested her 15-year-old daughter.

The victim later reported that McMillion inappropriately touched and performed sexual acts on her multiple times, starting as early as last summer.

McMillion has been arrested on four counts of second degree sexual assault. He is in jail, and his bail has been set at $120,000.

