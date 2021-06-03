Occasional showers/storms possible through Friday AM, drying into Friday afternoon

As a frontal system continues to make its way out the area, we'll see occasional showers and thunderstorms through this evening, especially again late tonight after sundown between 9PM-12AM. Luckily, the severe risk should remain very low, but a few isolated storms overnight with gusty winds and heavy rain cannot be completely ruled out. Otherwise, we'll stay mostly cloudy, foggy, and mild overnight with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Friday, we'll wake up to some lingering clouds and spotty showers, but by the afternoon we should be clearing out. We'll be a tad cooler than average but still comfortable with highs in the upper 60s-low 70s for most Friday afternoon. Tomorrow night, skies could continue to clear and lows will fall into the 50s.

As high pressure moves in for the weekend, we can expect beautiful sunny weather through Saturday and Sunday! Highs should top off in the upper 70s-low to mid 80s as well....very Summer-like!