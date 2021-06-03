Patriots top Tigers in Class AA powerhouse rematch

COAL CITY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Independence remains unbeaten against teams in Class AA, as they limit visiting Shady Spring in a 10-3 section semifinal victory.

Clay Basham pitched well for the Patriots, allowing just three runs on five hits, while striking out nine batters. Michael McKinney led the offensive charge for Indy with three RBIs.

Shady Spring's Parker Redden smashed a three-run home run in the third inning, but those would be the Tigers' only tallies.

Independence will await the winner of Shady Spring and Nicholas County in the section title game on Friday.

OTHER BASEBALL SCORES:

Greenbrier East 7, Oak Hill 2 (AAA R3S2)

Woodrow Wilson 10, Princeton 2 (AAA R3S2)

Bluefield 13, Wyoming East 3 (AA R3S1)

PikeView 7, Westside 4 (AA R3S1)

Nicholas Co. 14, Liberty (R) 0 (AA R3S2)

James Monroe 21, Mount View 1 (A R3S1)

Greater Beckley Christian 25, Montcalm 0 (A R3S1)

Midland Trail 8, Greenbrier West 7 (A R3S2)