Princess Diana’s wedding dress goes on display in London

LONDON (AP) — The dress Princess Diana wore at her wedding to Prince Charles has gone on public display at the late princess’s former London home. The taffeta-ruffled white dress with its 25 foot sequin-encrusted train helped seal the fairytale image of the 1981 wedding of Lady Diana Spencer and the heir to the British throne. The couple separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996, with both acknowledging they had had extramarital affairs. Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris in 1997 at the age of 36. Her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, have loaned the dress for the exhibition “Royal Style in the Making.” The exhibit opened Thursday and runs to Jan. 2, 2022.