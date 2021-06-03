Regulators hear from power plant supporters at hearing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia utility regulators heard from several people who support keeping a Marshall County power plant open as long as possible. News outlets report the Public Service Commission held a public hearing Wednesday to get feedback on a request from Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power to make federal environmental upgrades that are required to keep three coal-fired generating facilities running. The utility submitted different options for consideration, including closing the Mitchell plant in 2028. More than 20 people – including state lawmakers – said they supported keeping it open. The lawmakers said it would be worth rate increases to pay for compliance work.