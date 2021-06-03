Hong Kong vigil organizer arrested on Tiananmen anniversary

HONG KONG (AP) — Police have arrested an organizer of Hong Kong’s annual candlelight vigil that commemorates China’s bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Tiananmen Square. The Hong Kong Alliance said its vice chair, Chow Hang Tung, was arrested early Friday on the 32nd anniversary of the 1989 crackdown. City authorities already have banned the vigil for a second year as China’s central government heightens its control of the city. It is not clear why Chow was arrested, and police have yet to comment on the matter. Chow said in an interview with The Associated Press last month that she was expecting to be imprisoned at some point for her activism.