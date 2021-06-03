Showers and thunderstorms arrive today, as a strong cold front crosses

A cloudy, mild and muggy start to your Thursday morning, as our area is under what we call the warm sector in meteorology. This is as a warm front is just to our north and a cold front resides off to our west.

Heading out the door this morning, we will see a few stray showers, with temperatures starting in the low-mid 60s for most.





By the late morning and early afternoon hours, rain showers will become more widespread, as a cold front moves into the region. Isolated thunderstorms will also be a possibility throughout the day as well.

The chance for any strong to severe storms today remains low, but it will all be dependent on if we are able to see any sunshine or not. The more clouds we see, the less instability we will have available to fuel thunderstorms.

However, if we get any breaks in the clouds, this will increase the potential for strong to severe storms to develop. The main concern would be damaging winds with any strong to severe storms.

We will be breezy throughout the afternoon and evening, as the cold front passes the area. After sundown, showers and thunderstorms will likely diminish in coverage, becoming more isolated into the overnight hours.

High temperatures today will be seasonable, with most spots hovering right around the low-mid 70s. Tonight we will see low temperatures fall into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Friday will feature a mixture of sun and clouds, with a few more showers/storms possible. This will be mainly during the afternoon hours. Coverage of shower and storm activity Friday will be less than today.

High temperatures will be a bit warmer on Friday, with highs climbing into the mid-upper 70s.





High pressure will provide warm and dry weather for the weekend. With highs in the 70s and 80s on both Saturday and Sunday. More on this part of the forecast can be seen on WVVA Today from 5-7 AM.