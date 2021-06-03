SpaceX launches tiny critters, solar panels to space station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX has launched a fresh load of supplies to the International Space Station, including thousands of tiny sea creatures and powerful solar panels. The Falcon rocket blasted off Thursday from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center. The booster was new for a change and landed on an offshore platform several minutes after liftoff. SpaceX plans to recycle it for a NASA astronaut flight this fall. The Dragon capsule — also brand new — should reach the space station Saturday. It’s delivering water bears and bobtail squid, along with the first set of solar panels designed to bolster the station’s aging power grid.