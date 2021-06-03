Sudanese security tightens in capital ahead of protests

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese security forces have closed off major roads and streets leading to the government and military headquarters in Khartoum, ahead of protests called by activists in the capital and elsewhere in the country demanding speedy justice for those killed in a 2019 crackdown. The planned marches commemorate the second anniversary of the June 3 breakup of a major protest camp outside the military’s headquarters in Khartoum, and others elsewhere in the country. That came shortly after the military overthrew longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir amid a public uprising against his nearly three-decade rule. Sudan is now on a fragile path to democracy and is ruled by a transitional military-civilian government that faces towering economic and security challenges.