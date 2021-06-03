Thousands join Pride parade in conservative Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of people have marched through Jerusalem in the annual Pride parade, celebrating LGBTQ rights in the conservative city amid heavy police security. Pride events in Jerusalem, which is home to a large ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, tend to be less raucous than those in more liberal Tel Aviv. A radical ultra-Orthodox Jew stabbed a 16-year-old to death at a Pride event in 2015, an attack that was condemned across the political spectrum. Only a few dozen people turned out to protest the parade on Thursday, and were largely drowned out by the blaring music.