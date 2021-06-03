Tito Ortiz bails from post as California city council member

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Former mixed martial arts fighter Tito Ortiz has quit his post as a member of the City Council of Huntington Beach, California. Ortiz says he left because of what he calls “attacks” by the media but did not specify what media reports he considers attacks. The former UFC light heavyweight champion was elected in November 2020. His tenure was rocky after he refused to wear a mask at city events and referred to coronavirus safety measures as a conspiracy. Ortiz also received harsh criticism for filing for jobless benefits while serving on the council. Ortiz has denied that his unemployment claim was improper.