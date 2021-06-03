Virginia authorities capture man who escaped custody

DUBLIN, Va. (AP) — A sheriff’s office in Virginia says a man who escaped from a jail transport during a transfer is back in custody. The Roanoke Times reports 39-year-old James Wesley Wall of Fancy Gap is facing new charges of escape and petit larceny after his capture on Wednesday evening. Carroll County Sheriff Kevin Kemp says the larceny charge is related to the handcuffs and waist chain he was wearing at the time. A news release says Wall escaped near Fancy Gap about 4:25 a.m. during his transfer to the regional jail’s facility in Dublin. He was captured without incident.