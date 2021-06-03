Visiting Israeli defense chief seeks to reaffirm US support

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz is in Washington, seeking a reaffirmation of U.S. security commitments to Israel. Thursday’s trip comes as Israel weathers its greatest domestic political upheaval in years, as well as the aftermath of last month’s resurgence of war with Hamas militants in Gaza. A key aim of Gantz’s visit is believed to be securing U.S. pledges of funding to help restock Israel’s Iron Dome. The sophisticated missile defense system smacked down many of the more than 4,000 rockets that Hamas militants fired toward Israel last month. The Biden administration pledged ongoing support for Iron Dome on the eve of Gantz’s visit.