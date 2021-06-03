West Virginia coal miner killed; second coal death in 2 days

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia coal miner has been killed, the second coal death in the state in two days. Gov. Jim Justice’s office said 43-year-old Nicholas David Adkins of Racine was fatally injured Thursday morning when he was hit by an underground shuttle car. The governor’s office says the accident was at Marfork Coal Co.’s Horse Creek Eagle Mine near Naoma in Raleigh County. Raleigh County is in southern West Virginia. On Wednesday, 26-year-old Trenten J. Dille of Littleton died while working in the underground section of a Marion County Coal Resources mine in northern West Virginia.