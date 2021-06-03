Wimmer will kick for Bluefield College

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The Bulldogs' Tanner Wimmer played all over the football field this past season as a senior -- offense, defense and special teams.

But, he will be strictly kicking for the Bluefield College Rams beginning this fall. And, after signing his name on the dotted line Thursday afternoon, he detailed why college football had to be a part of his life.

"I'm really excited," he said. "When I came into this sport -- it's something that I fell in love with quickly. Finishing high school and that last game made me realize that it wast something I wanted to stop doing after high school and I'm just really excited to get the opportunity."

"I'm grateful to the chance that Bluefield [College] is giving me to continue my football career," he continued. "Football has taught me a lot about who I am and just life in general. Football has taught me about hard work and leadership and all the things I want to carry over to the college level."

Off the field, Wimmer plans to pursue a degree in chemistry.