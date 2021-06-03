Woman recovers wallet lost 46 years ago in California

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — A woman from Ventura was reunited with a wallet she lost 46 years ago after an employee working on remodeling Southern California’s historic Majestic Ventura Theater discovered it inside a crawl space. Tom Stevens located the wallet among old candy bar wrappers, ticket stubs and soda cans. He told the Ventura County Star he went on social media to try to locate the owner based off of clues in the wallet, including a California driver’s license for Colleen Distin that expired in 1976. Distin on Friday went to pick up the red wallet, now brownish with age, and said it was like opening a “time capsule.”