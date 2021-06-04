AP sources: US report makes no definitive finding about UFOs

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new U.S. government report fails to give a definitive explanation of aerial phenomena spotted by military pilots but finds no direct evidence they are linked to aliens.

The report due to Congress later this month examines unexplained sightings from recent years that in some cases have been captured on video of pilots exclaiming about objects flying in front of them.

Two people briefed on the report say it found no proof of an extraterrestrial link and does not rule out that what pilots have seen may be new technologies developed by other countries.