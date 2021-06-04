Appeals court upholds guilty verdicts in NCAA bribes case

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld the convictions of a sports business manager and an amateur basketball coach in a conspiracy to bribe top college coaches. The ruling Friday by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan came after Christian Dawkins and youth basketball coach Merl Code were convicted in 2019 of a single conspiracy count. Dawkins was also convicted of bribery. They were acquitted of some other charges. The case stemmed from a criminal probe that exposed how financial advisers and business managers paid tens of thousands of dollars to college coaches and athletes’ families to steer highly regarded high school players to big-program colleges.