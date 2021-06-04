Asian shares slip, dragged lower by Wall Street tech fall

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly lower, dragged down by a decline in technology stocks on Wall Street. Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong but rose in Sydney. Traders are awaiting the U.S. government’s latest monthly jobs report, expected later in the day. Investors are keeping a close eye on signs of inflation, which especially hurts the tech sector and could prompt central banks and governments to curb support for markets. Technology companies’ pricey valuations make them sensitive to inflation fears. The benchmark S&P 500 index dropped 0.4% on Thursday and is on track for a 0.3% weekly loss.