Bonjour! France welcoming back (vaccinated) tourists

France is putting itself back on the menu as a destination for international tourists who have had coronavirus jabs. The relaxed rules will kick in from Wednesday, offering a boost for France’s tourism sector. Tourism will still not be possible from countries wrestling with virus surges and worrisome variants, including India, South Africa and Brazil. Vaccinated visitors from the United States, Britain and many other parts of the world will no longer need to quarantine on arrival and will no longer have to justify the reasons for their visit. They will, however, be asked for a recent negative test. Vaccinated visitors from Europe will no longer need to undergo testing.