Crossing points reopen in split Cyprus as virus numbers fall

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Ethnically split Cyprus has taken a key step toward a return to its normal rhythms of life amid the pandemic with the reopening of nine crossing points along a United Nations-controlled buffer zone, enabling ordinary Cypriots to cross the divide. A trickle of people began crossing on foot Friday at the checkpoint along Ledra Street, a busy pedestrian thoroughfare that bisects the medieval center of the capital, Nicosia. Most of the crossing points are open to vehicles, but everyone crossing either northward or southward must display a negative COVID-19 test taken in the past seven days. Officials said the openings became possible after a significant drop in COVID-19 infections on both sides.