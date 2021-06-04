Cuomo daughter shares queer identity: ‘You are not alone’

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The youngest daughter of New York’s governor used a social media post Thursday to share her “queer” identity and call for allies to speak up against homophobia. Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo wrote in an Instagram post Thursday that, “I stand in my queer identity with pride.” The 23-year-old urged people in need to reach out to the Trevor Project, a national group providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ youth. Kennedy-Cuomo is one of three daughters the governor had with ex-wife Kerry Kennedy.