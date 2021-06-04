Denmark suspends Baltic gas pipeline, in setback for Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Denmark has withdrawn permission for a planned pipeline that was designed to bring Norwegian gas to Poland, citing the need to assess if the project would harm the habitats of certain species. The decision represents a setback to Poland’s efforts to reduce its dependence on Russian energy sources. The Baltic Pipe pipeline is intended to bring offshore gas from the North Sea through Denmark to Poland. The Danish Environmental and Food Appeals Board announced Thursday that it had repealed a land permit issued in 2019. The board said Denmark’s Environmental Protection Agency didn’t sufficiently detail the steps that would be taken to protect dormice, Nordic birch mice and bats during the 130-mile pipeline’s construction.