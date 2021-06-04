‘Do it for Babydog’ registration is now open

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA)-- Registration is now open for West Virginia's new vaccine lottery, 'Do it for Babydog.'

"If you can't do it for yourself and you can't do it for your family, then do it for Babydog," Gov. Justice said. "If you don't get vaccinated not only are you missing an opportunity to do great stuff for yourself and your loved ones, but you will also miss out on the opportunity to win big."

The lottery will include weekly drawings for $1 million and prizes such as four year full scholarships to West Virgninia institutions, custom trucks, and lifetime hunting and fishing licenses.

The lottery will run from June 20 to August 4. Residents who are fully vaccinated can start registering now.

To register, click here.