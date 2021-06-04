Most vaccinated California workers must keep masks on

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California workplace regulators approved controversial rules that allow workers to go maskless only if every employee in a room is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. But the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board made clear Thursday that the regulations are only a stopgap while they consider further easing pandemic rules in coming weeks or months. The board initially voted to reject any changes to current rules. But that would have left employers with rules requiring masks for all employees, along with social distancing and partitions between employees in certain circumstances. The seven-member board then unanimously adopted the revised regulations while a three-member subcommittee considers more changes. The new rules are expected to take effect June 15.