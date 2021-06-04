Fisher-Price recalls Rock ‘n Glide Soothers after 4 babies die

(WQOW) – A seat your baby is sitting in might be recalled and you could get your money back for buying it.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Fisher-Price say the Fisher Price 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers and the 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders are being recalled after four infant deaths dating back to 2019.

CPSC reports the babies were placed on their backs unrestrained and later found on their stomachs. The fatalities were a 4-month old from Missouri, a 2-month old from Nevada, a 2-month old from Michigan and an 11-week old from Colorado; all from the 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide.

“These types of incidents are heart-breaking,” said Acting Chairman Robert Adler. “Loving parents put their babies in these products never expecting a tragedy. Inclined products, such as gliders, soothers, rockers and swings are not safe for infant sleep, due to the risk of suffocation.”

“There is nothing more important to Fisher-Price than the safety of our products and the trust that families put in us,” said Chuck Scothon, general manager of Fisher-Price. “These incidents are indeed heart-breaking. We are committed to educating parents and caregivers on the safe use of all of our products, including the importance of following all warnings and instructions to ensure the health and safety of babies and children.”

This recall involves CHP56, CHP55 and CBT81 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers. This recall also involves the GDD28, GDD39, GDD41, GGW85, GNX43, GVG43, HBD26 and HBD27 of the 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders. HBT17 is sold in Canada only. The products have two use modes: A powered glider seat and an infant rocker. In both modes, the product can move in a head-to-toe or side-to-side motion. The model number is located on the underside of the base.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and contact Fisher-Price for a refund. To obtain a refund, consumers should visit Fisher-Price online at www.service.mattel.com, and click on “Recall & Safety Alerts,” or call toll-free at 855-853-6224 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.