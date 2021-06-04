Correction: Racial Injustice-Indigenous-Colleges story

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — In a story May 28, 2021, about Native Americans seeking atonement from U.S. colleges, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Emily Van Dyke is a member of the Siksika Nation in Canada. She is of Siksika descent but not an officially enrolled tribe member. The story has also been clarified to show that Van Dyke believes Native American students are not just struggling to adjust to campus life at Harvard, but also feel left out of broader campus conversations because of structural racism and other factors.