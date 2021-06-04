Greenbrier County Broadband Council hosts public rally for broadband

LEWISBURG, W. VA. (WVVA) - Community members in Greenbrier County rallied on Friday for better broadband access.

Leaders with the Greenbrier County Broadband Council, who is credited with hosting the rally said better access to broadband is essential for students, small businesses, and residents.

At the rally, people were encouraged to fill out surveys which will create better mapping for broadband.

Baldwin said these maps will then show the government the need for this internet access in the community.

"If you look at the federal maps, you would think Greenbrier County is okay, and you'd think most of Southern West Virginia is okay but we know from our experience on the ground that's just not true," said Baldwin. "So we want to get accurate maps of local homes and businesses to prove where it's good and where it's not good."



These maps will then be presented to the Greenbrier County Commission so they can come up with the plan for the projects needed to improve the broadband in the community.

The rally took place at the green space in down town Lewisburg and featured speakers and live music.