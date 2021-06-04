Gulakowski hits 2 3-run HRs, Liberty snaps Duke’s win streak

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brady Gulakowski hit a three-run homer in back-to-back innings and Liberty snapped Duke’s 12-game winning streak with an 11-6 victory to begin the Knoxville Regional. Liberty, making its seventh NCAA regional appearance, reached 40 wins for the sixth time in program history. Gulakowski’s six RBIs are the most by a Liberty player in a regional since Trey Wimmer in 2013. Gulakowski gave Liberty a 5-1 lead in the third and his homer in the fourth capped a six-run inning to make it 11-1. Trevor Delaite, the ASUN pitcher of the year, set a program record with his 12th win. He allowed eight hits and four runs, while striking out five in 7 2/3 innings.