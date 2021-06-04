House Dems unveil $547B infrastructure bill amid Biden talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are weighing in on the infrastructure negotiations between President Joe Biden and Senate Republicans. They are calling for a public works boost that would dedicate about $547 billion over five years to roads, public transit systems and rail programs. The proposal from the Democratic chairman of the House Transportation committee comes during a key moment of the infrastructure debate, as the White House signals its desire to start wrapping up negotiations. Biden is expected Friday to hold another round of talks with the lead Senate Republican negotiator on the issue, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia.