James Madison wins another shocker, tops Oklahoma St. 2-1

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — James Madison has done it again. A day after stunning top-seeded Oklahoma, the Dukes beat No. 5 Oklahoma State 2-1 on Friday night in the Women’s College World Series. The unseeded Dukes are one win from the best-of-three championship series. Odicci Alexander pitched complete game victories in both upsets. She threw 129 pitches against Oklahoma, then 95 more against Oklahoma State. Oklahoma State will play Arizona or Florida State in an elimination game on Saturday night.