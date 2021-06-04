Japan donates 1.24M vaccine to Taiwan amid China influence

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A flight carrying 1.24 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from Japan has touched down in Taiwan’s Taoyuan International Airport to help the island fight its largest outbreak since the pandemic began. The donation underscores how geopolitics have come to impact the global vaccination rollout, as countries scramble to secure enough vaccines for their populations. Taiwan, a self-governing island, has struggled to get its own vaccines, blaming China for interfering in a deal. Now the island is more than doubling its vaccine supply thanks to Tokyo, as Japan tries to play a greater role in global vaccination distribution while pushing to accelerate its painfully slow vaccine rollouts at home ahead of the Olympics in July.